Medical staff in protective gear administer a test for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing center in Paramus, N.J., Friday, March 20, 2020. The coronavirus testing center opened Friday in Bergen County which has been the state's hardest-hit area. Gov. Phil Murphy said only those with symptoms should get in line, and not those whom he called the "worried well," people who are feeling well but are concerned they could be infected. The facility will have the capacity to conduct 2,500 tests a week, according to the governor.