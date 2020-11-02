READING, Pa. - La policía de Reading estaba en la escena de un homicidio alrededor de las 3:15 a.m. el lunes por la mañana entre las calles Tercera y Washington.

Un hombre murió y se bloqueó gran parte del área.

Según oficiales la muerte se investiga como un homicidio y autoridades no dieron más detalles.

Recommended for you