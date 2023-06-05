EASTERN BERKS, PA.-En Boyertown,, la policía regional de Eastern Berks dice que oficiales encontraron una gran cantidad de una droga conocida como DMT, durante una redada en la cuadra 200, de la calle Chane la semana pasada.

Agregan que también encontraron equipos de fabricación y distribución.

Alexander Bach enfrenta múltiples cargos por drogas.

La policía señala que está acostumbrada a ver drogas como la heroína.

Sin embargo declaran que ésta droga es menos común.