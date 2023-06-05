EASTON, PA .-Dos personas son buscadas por la policía de robarse una billetera en Easton y usar una tarjeta de crédito varias veces en Phillipsburg, Nueva Jersey.

Según autoridades, la billetera fue robada en un negocio en el centro de Easton el mes de mayo.

Los sospechosos pueden estar conduciendo un vehículo plateado, posiblemente un Nissan Rogue.

Si sabe algo, llame a la policía de Easton.