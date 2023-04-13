ALLENTOWN, PA .-Los problemas y preocupaciones en relacion al estacionamiento en Allentown continúan. Se esperaba que el Consejo Municipal votara la noche del 12 de abril sobre cuatro enmiendas del código de estacionamiento de Allentown. La idea es aliviar las preocupaciones de algunos residentes porque no tienen donde aparcar. Pero, los miembros del consejo se estacaron y la reunión terminó sin votar.
Los problemas de estacionamiento en Allentown continúan
69 News Edición en Español
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Ahora
69°
- Humedad: 43%
- Nubosidad: 26%
- Viento: 5 mph
- Índice de UV: 0 Bajo
- Amanecer: 06:26:25 AM
- Atardecer: 07:39:11 PM
Hoy
Mostly clear and mild with diminishing breezes.
Esta Noche
Mostly clear and mild with diminishing breezes.
Mañana
Mostly sunny and continued unseasonably warm; some high clouds increase during the day.
- Curiosity Cube mobile science lab visits the Lehigh Valley
- Local nature expert says mild winter could lead to more mosquitoes
- Schuylkill County's Republican Party censures county commissioner accused of violating sexual harassment policies
- Monroe County high school student dies after losing control, thrown off dirt bike
- Reading Parking Authority offers temporary amnesty program
- What the Tech? FBI warns of potential risks of using public charging stations
- Local leaders address high home prices, affordable housing issue at Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce's 2023 Real Estate Outlook event
- Appalachian Fiddle and Bluegrass Association mural headed to Hall of Fame
- First lawsuit filed on behalf of a workplace survivor of R.M. Palmer explosion
- Police: 4 arrested after drugs sold to undercover officer in Stroudsburg