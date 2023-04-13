ALLENTOWN, PA .-Los problemas y preocupaciones en relacion al estacionamiento en Allentown continúan. Se esperaba que el Consejo Municipal votara la noche del 12 de abril sobre cuatro enmiendas del código de estacionamiento de Allentown. La idea es aliviar las preocupaciones de algunos residentes porque no tienen donde aparcar. Pero, los miembros del consejo se estacaron y la reunión terminó sin votar. 