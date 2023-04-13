READING, PA .-La Autoridad para el estacionamiento de Reading está lanzando un programa de amnistía ofreciendo descuentos a todos aquellos que tengan multas vencidas. Dicen las autoridades que hay al menos 23,000 vehículos en el sistema que son elegibles para ser remolcados. Se notificara el aviso de pago y se mostrara el numero de multas pendientes y tendra 15 días para pagar. El programa tambien dara la oportunidad de eliminar los cargos por pagos atrasados y, si se paga en su totalidad, ofrecerá un descuento del 25%.