READING, PA .- El concejo de la ciudad de Reading escuchó las preocupaciones de los residentes sobre la seguridad en la Pagoda.

El vicepresidente de la Fundación de la Pagoda dice que existen preocupaciones de seguridad en el emblemático lugar.

Indica que se realizan carreras de autos y se escucha música a todo volumen semanalmente, si no a diario. Proponen cerrar el camino hacia la pagoda.

Un miembro del Concejo dice que las puertas de la pagoda no siempre se cierran cuando oscurece y asegura que es importante que eso se haga.