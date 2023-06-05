WHITEHALL, PA .-Varias personas se vieron obligadas de abandonar sus hogares después de que vehículo chocó contra un edificio de apartamentos en el municipio de Whitehall.

Las autoridades dicen que el accidente causó daños a los cimientos del edificio.

El incidente ocurrió el sábado 3 de junio por la noche en los apartamentos Parkview, en el área de Fairmount y Jordan.