HORSE BROOK, PA .-Un hombre fue acusado de golpear a un jefe de policía y matar a una mujer con su vehículo durante parada de tráfico. John Nech Junior, de 57 años, fue detenido por el jefe de policía de Honey Brook en Horseshoe Pike poco antes de la 1:15 a.m. del domingo 9 de abril. Durante la parada, el jefe de policia percanto de que Nech tenía una orden de arresto por violacion de la libertad condicional. La policía estatal dijo que Knecht se resistió cuando el agente trató de detenerlo y fue golpeado por la camioneta del sospechoso. El jefe sufrió heridas moderadas, pero la acompanante del sospechos murio.