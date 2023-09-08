FILADELFIA, PA .-Un oficial de policía de Filadelfia enfrenta cargos de homicidio por la muerte a tiros de un hombre hispano en Kensington. Un nuevo video muestra cómo se desarrolló el violento encuentro.
Un oficial de policía de Filadelfia enfrenta cargos de homicidio
