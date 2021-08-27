CENTRAL BERKS, PA .- Un oficial de la Policía Regional de Central Bucks quien es  acusado de intentar atraer a menores de edad en Nueva Jersey, enfrentará un juicio.

El oficial Clifford Horn renunció a su audiencia preliminar este viernes y es uno de cuatro hombres acusados ​​de intentar atraer a menores en redes sociales.

Las autoridades engañaron a los sospechosos haciéndose pasar por menores de edad y Horn fue arrestado en Atlantic City el mes pasado.

La policía dice que está suspendido sin derecho a sueldo en espera de la investigación.