WASHINGTON, DC .- Un grupo de oficiales de policía del Capitolio está demandando al ex-presidente Donald Trump por los disturbios mortales ocurridos en Washington, D-C, el pasado mes de enero.

Los siete oficiales también están demandando a los aliados de Trump y a miembros de grupos de extrema derecha.

Están acusados ​​de enviar intencionalmente una turba violenta para interrumpir la certificación del Congreso de las elecciones presidenciales del año pasado.

Los oficiales afirman que Trump y otros cometieron actos de terrorismo interno.