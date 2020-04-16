ALLENTOWN, Pa - En el Valle Lehigh, otra organización también está donando alimentos a las personas que lo necesitan durante esta crisis. Vea el video para escuchar los detalles.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Times of clouds and sunshine, breezy and chilly; a brief rain or snow shower in spots.
Clear to partly cloudy and cold.
Turning cloudy with some rain from midday on; chilly.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.