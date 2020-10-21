WASHINGTON, DC .- El fabricante de OxyContin decide declararse culpable de cargos federales.

Todo como parte de un acuerdo de 8,000 millones de dólares sobre su papel en la epidemia de opioides en el país.

El Departamento de Justicia dice que Purdue Pharma se declarará culpable de violar las leyes contra las comisiones ilícitas y de conspiración para defraudar a los Estados Unidos

Agentes federales dicen que la compañía pagó a los médicos para que recetaran opioides, lo que provocó un abuso de drogas generalizado en los Estados Unidos.

