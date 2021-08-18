BETHLEHEM, PA .- Estudiantes y personal del Distrito Escolar de Bethlehem tendrán que utilizar mascarillas.

El superintendente anunció el mandato este miércoles como parte de su plan más serio de mitigación "el Nivel 3".

Mientras tanto, en el Distrito Escolar de Easton, la reunión de la junta estuvo candente el martes.

Docenas de padres se presentaron sin mascarillas en protesta ya que el distrito requiere que los estudiantes las utilicen cuando inicien las clases. Los padres quieren que sean opcionales.