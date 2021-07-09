CIUDAD VATICANO .- El Papa Francisco está de regreso al trabajo.

El equipo del pontífice dice que el Papa está trabajando mientras se recupera de su reciente cirugía.

Las autoridades dicen que celebró una misa en un hospital de Roma.

Al Papa Francisco le extirparon la mitad de su colon el fin de semana pasado por lo que el Vaticano dice que fue un estrechamiento "severo" de su intestino grueso.