HELLERTOWN, PA .- La policía de la Universidad de Millersville busca a un estudiante de Hellertown que fue reportado como desaparecido esta semana.

Oficiales dicen que Matthew Mindler de 20 años no se presentó a clases el miércoles ni el jueves ni tampoco regresó las llamadas de su familia.

Según la página de Facebook de la universidad, Mindler fue visto por última vez el martes por la noche en el campus.

Cualquier persona con información sobre su paredero se le pide llamar de inmediato a la policía de la Universidad.