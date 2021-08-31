CONDADO BUCKS, PA .- La policía estatal de Pensilvania necesita su ayuda para identificar un cuerpo humano descubierto en el condado Bucks.

La policía dice que se trata de un hombre que tenía un tatuaje en el antebrazo izquierdo.

El cuerpo fue descubierto en la cuadra 1800 de la calle Trails End en el municipio de Bridgeton.

Llame a la policía si tiene cualquier información o puede identificar a la víctima.