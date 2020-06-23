Presidente Trump ordena la suspencion de algunos tipos de visas
69 News Edición en Español
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
82°
Few Clouds
- Humidity: 65%
- Cloud Coverage:72%
- Wind: 9 mph
- UV Index: 9 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:32:19 AM
- Sunset: 08:36:24 PM
Today
Partly sunny, hot and humid; a late-day shower or thunderstorm in spots.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a shower or thunderstorm around.
Tomorrow
Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, warm and turning less humid.
- Dieruff student calling for Allentown School District to rethink having armed police officers in schools
- State lawmakers hoping to make changes to Pennsylvania's fireworks laws
- Health Beat: First FDA-approved drug for scleroderma
- Allentown man turns himself in, allegedly admitting to butter-knife stabbing
- Allentown business owner admits to using stolen identities to try and get more than $295K in federal tax refunds
- Forks Township man faces nearly 20 years for sex assault of young girl
- NJ balloon festival to be held in August
- LVIA sees slight jump in passenger traffic last month
- Rides, water parks, playgrounds to reopen in NJ July 2
- Bill Cosby granted appeal in Pennsylvania sex assault case