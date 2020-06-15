Protestas pacíficas en contra del racismo en Reading
69 News Edición en Español
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
70°
Clear
- Humidity: 44%
- Cloud Coverage:46%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:31:01 AM
- Sunset: 08:34:23 PM
Today
Pleasant with sunshine and patchy clouds.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy; another cool night.
Tomorrow
Still comfortable with sunshine and a few clouds.
- Allentown man allegedly fires shot, threatens to kill woman if she calls police
- Plant A Row Lehigh Valley begins fifth season, seeks to help food-insecure families
- Ritz Barbecue in Allentown closing its doors for good after more than 90 years in business
- Dept. of Education investigating Lehigh University over compliance with Clery Act
- Organizations that provide services to people with intellectual disabilities, autism to get $260M in funding amid pandemic
- St. Luke's Via Marathon goes virtual
- Former Northampton man pleads guilty to firing shots, running from police
- Coroner IDs 2 found dead in Bethlehem home, seeks next of kin
- Outdoor dining, in-person retail, other business reopens in NJ
- Northampton man arrested after crashing stolen motorcycle