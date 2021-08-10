WASHINGTON, DC .- Senadores demócratas presentan este martes un proyecto de ley para evitar que el COVID-19 regrese a los asilos de ancianos.

El grupo liderado por el senador Bob Casey de Pensilvania quiere aumentar la dotación de personal de enfermería, mejorar el control de infecciones y reforzar las inspecciones.

Es parte de una revisión más amplia de la atención a largo plazo. Los hogares de ancianos y los centros de atención a largo plazo representaron aproximadamente cada 3 de cada 10 muertes por coronavirus.