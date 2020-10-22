WASHINGTON, DC .- El Centro para el Control de Enfermedades está actualizando su definición de "contacto cercano" cuando se trata de interactuar con una persona que tiene COVID-19.

La agencia ahora dice que la enfermedad se puede propagar a través de breves interacciones.

Anteriormente, definía el contacto cercano como 15 minutos de exposición continua con una persona infectada.

El CDC dice que cualquier persona que tenga contacto cercano de 15 minutos con un paciente de COVID-19, en un período de 24 horas, aún sea en pequeños episodios, debe guardar cuarentena por dos semanas.

