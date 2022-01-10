CONDADO BERKS, PA .- Los autobuses Barta tienen serias limitaciones en el número de rutas disponibles, debido a problemas relacionados con el Covid 19.

Las autoridades dicen que 24 conductores en el condado Berks están fuera del trabajo en este momento contagiados con el virus.

Además, reportan que se perdieron aproximadamente 12 conductores en el personal regular debido a la falta de solicitantes.

Algunas rutas tienen varias paradas que se han eliminado temporalmente. Mientras otros conductores han estado trabajando horas extras para cubrir la demanda.