READING, PA .- En Reading autoridades informan que varias personas resultaron heridas tras un incendio. 

El video de un espectador muestra humo saliendo de un edificio en el área de las calles Norte Décima y Elm.

El incendio se reportó antes de las 3 de la tarde del martes. Los bomberos le dijeron a los rescatistas que al menos una persona fue al hospital y otras dos recibieron tratamiento en el lugar.

Según informes, los bomberos apagaron el fuego en 10 minutos.