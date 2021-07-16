EASTON, PA .- Un posible proyecto de construccion en Phillipsburg tiene a la gente de Easton en pie de guerra.

Aquellos en Easton dicen que el proyecto arruinará su vista del río Delaware. Sin embargo, el Concejo de Philipsburg dice que lo que tienen es solo un dibujo conceptual.

Muestra un gran almacén y cientos de plazas de aparcamiento para camiones.

El presidente del concejo dice que eso no es lo que realmente se está considerando.

Él dice que se supone que los desarrolladores deben presentar sus planes reales para el terreno el martes.