Resumen Deportivo
69 News Edición en Español
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
79°
Clear
- Humidity: 62%
- Cloud Coverage:22%
- Wind: 6 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:37:21 AM
- Sunset: 08:35:17 PM
Today
Warmer and turning more humid later in the day with intervals of clouds and sunshine. Some early morning patchy fog is possible.
Tonight
Partly cloudy.
Tomorrow
Partly sunny, hot, and humid. There might be a stray PM shower or t-storm in spots, mainly north.
- Health Beat: Track your cells for better cancer treatment?
- Positive Parenting: ROOTS: Problem solving math for kids
- Pa. Game Commission investigating reports of songbirds suffering from mysterious health condition
- Some airlines struggle with staffing shortages as demand for air travel skyrockets
- 2 killed after car crashes into tree near I-80 in NJ
- DEP issues Code Orange air quality day for Tuesday
- Berks Co. Coroner seeks next of kin for Reading woman
- National company with local presence expanding new program that gives opportunity to people with disabilities
- Two people hospitalized with serious injuries after Berks crash on Interstate 78
- U.S. Rep. Houlahan will host in-person town hall focused on jobs, economy