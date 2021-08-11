WASHINGTON, DC .-  "Serenade Foods" está retirando del mercado casi 60,000 libras de productos de pollo rellenos  por temor a que puedan infectar a los consumidores con salmonela.

Advierten a los compradores que si han adquirido pollo en el supermercado Aldi durante los últimos meses, deben tener precaución.

Los productos fueron elaborados los días 24 y 25 de febrero de este año. Incluyen una variedad de paquetes de pollo Kirk-land, Dutch Farms y Milford Valley.

El departamento de agricultura dice que docenas de personas se enfermaron de febrero a junio.