Se espera precipitación invernal en forma de hielo y lluvia helada
- Kathy Cruz
-
- Updated
- Comments
Kathy Cruz
Weather
Right Now
33°
Rain
- Humidity: 95%
- Cloud Coverage:100%
- Wind: 9 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:55:20 AM
- Sunset: 05:37:03 PM
Today
Periods of freezing rain developing, gradually changing to plain rain from south to north, especially late. Temps rise late. Watch for ice accumulations, especially along and north of the I-78 corridor.
Tonight
Periods of freezing rain developing, gradually changing to plain rain from south to north, especially late. Temps rise late. Watch for ice accumulations, especially along and north of the I-78 corridor.
Tomorrow
Rain with pockets of freezing rain north of the Lehigh Valley ending early in the morning, then drier as clouds break for some sunshine. Milder.
