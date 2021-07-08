ALLENTOWN, PA .- En Allentown las autoridades investigan dos apuñalamientos.

El primero fue reportado justo antes de las 10:00 de la noche en la calle 15, cerca de la calle Turner.

Los oficiales encontraron a dos personas, un hombre de 59 años y una mujer de 48, con heridas de arma blanca. Se espera que ambos sobrevivan.

Luego detuvieron a Harold Wingler, de 30 años, y ahora enfrenta múltiples cargos. Aún no hay información sobre lo que condujo al altercado.