SegDeportivo: Los rivales del Reading United en el 2020

Hoy la USL League Two dio a conocer los rivales del Reading United en la campaña 2020.
El equipo del Condado Berks inicia la temporada ante el Lehigh Valley United el 22 de mayo.
El partido se realizará en Reading, Pensilvania.
Our 2️⃣5️⃣th anniversary season kicks off on Friday, May 22nd vs @LVUnited!
Our schedule features a 4-game homestand in June and a bunch of new faces in the Mid-Atlantic Division.
Grab your $20 season tickets for all 7️⃣ home dates 👉 https://t.co/mBqIkEH29q pic.twitter.com/8tXH4C8rIW
— Reading United AC (@ReadingUnited) January 24, 2020