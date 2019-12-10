Seis personas, incluído un oficial de policía y tres transeuntes fallecieron a consecuencia de un tiroteo ocurrido el martes en las calles de Jersey City.
Seis fallecidos durante tiroteo en Nueva Jersey
Luis Matute
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Right Now
48°
Overcast
- Humidity: 68%
- Cloud Coverage:99%
- Wind: 9 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:14:19 AM
- Sunset: 04:35:16 PM
Today
Cloudy, breezy and mild with rain at times.
Tonight
Cloudy, turning colder with rain turning to snow; a slushy coating to an inch or two across the area.
Tomorrow
Brisk and much colder with clouds giving way to sunshine.
- Local animal shelters hope temporary forever homes become permanent
- Allentown warming station to offer hot, prepared meals
- Kutztown suspends use of borough's new parking kiosks
- Rep. Rozzi, staff take on role of Santa and his elves
- Bethlehem listed as one of the most festive Christmas cities
- Palmer Township police: Suspect stole cash from donation box inside church
- Coroner IDs couple found dead in Reading apartment
- Schwank, AG to hold free session on holiday scams
- Chester County township manager embezzled over $3M, DA says
- Bill Cosby loses appeal of sex assault conviction
Most Popular
Articles
- 2 men charged after rash of drug overdoses in Berks
- 2 found dead in Reading apartment after welfare check
- 2 dead after crash on Route 611 in Monroe
- 6 killed in New Jersey gunbattle, including police officer
- Pennsylvania trooper shot and wounded, prompting standoff
- Man whose house was destroyed by fire gives gift of thanks to firefighters
- Sinkhole closes street in Northmont area of Reading
- Democrats unveil 2 articles of impeachment against Trump
- Chester County township manager embezzled over $3M, DA says
- House fire in Carbon County was set by homeowner's son, police say