...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 106. For the Excessive
Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values
up to 105 possible.
* WHERE...In New Jersey, Warren, Morris and Hunterdon. In
Pennsylvania, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, Western Chester,
Western Montgomery and Upper Bucks.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM EDT
Thursday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Thursday evening
through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most oppressive heat and humidity
should be Thursday, but hot and humid conditions will continue
through Friday. Overnight low temperatures in the low 70s will
not provide much relief from the heat.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&