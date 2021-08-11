CONDADO LEHIGH, PA .- Una mujer del condado Lehigh acusada en la muerte de su bebé recién nacido en 2017 recibe su sentencia.

Ashley Caraballo pasará entre 5 y 10 años tras las rejas. En junio, no admitió los cargos. Pero si asumió el delito de homicidio, ocultar la muerte de un menor y abuso de un cadáver.

Los investigadores dicen que Caraballo mató a su bebé en 2017 y escondió su cuerpo en una lata de pintura en su casa en el municipio de North Whitehall.