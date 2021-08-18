HARRISBURG, PA .- El sindicato de maestros más grande de Pensilvania solicita el uso universal de mascarillas para todas las escuelas de Kinder al décimo segundo grado.

La Asociación de Educación del Estado de Pensilvania cita la amenaza de la variante Delta.

El presidente del sindicato dijo que las mascarillas son "esenciales" para el aprendizaje en persona.

Oficiales de salud en el estado fomentan el uso de los cubrebocas pero no los exigen.