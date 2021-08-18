The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Central Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania...
Central Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania...
South Central Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania...
* Until 245 AM EDT.
* At 1044 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between
1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall
amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other
drainage and low lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Allentown, Bethlehem, Emmaus, Northampton, Nazareth, Bangor, Pen
Argyl, Wind Gap, Bath, Belfast, East Bangor, and Steuben.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 50 and 58.
Northeast Extension between mile markers 53 and 63.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most
flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED