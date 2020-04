A city worker sprays disinfectant while a man sleeps on a bench in the Plaza de Armas in Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. A woman who has tested positive for the new coronavirus broke her mandatory quarantine on Wednesday and visited the Plaza de Armas to "stretch her legs" she said. The 49-year-old woman, a Peruvian national and resident in Chile, was detained by police while resting on a bench in the plaza, accompanied by her son and his girlfriend.