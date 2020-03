FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 file photo, President-elect Jair Bolsonaro cries during the playing of the national anthem at a ceremony officially confirming his election at the Supreme Electoral Court in Brasilia, Brazil. On Friday, March 27, 2020, The Associated Press reported on a photo circulating online incorrectly captioned as Italy’s president with tears streaming down his face while saying the country has run out of space to bury the dead who have succumbed to coronavirus. The mis-captioned photo shows Bolsonaro crying during a Dec. 17, 2019, appearance while discussing the stabbing attack he was a victim of during his 2018 presidential campaign.