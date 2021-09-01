Reported shooting in Reading
Jimmy Raxasena | for 69 News
 

READING, PA. - Dos personas fueron trasladadas al hospital después de un tiroteo reportado en Reading el martes por la noche.

La policía respondió poco después de las 8 p.m. al área de las calles 10 Sur y Cherry.

El tiroteo provocó una gran movimiento policial.

Un equipo de 69 News en el lugar vio a la policía detener a dos personas. Un vecino dijo que vio a los agentes arrestar a una tercera persona.

La policía no ha proporcionado ninguna otra información. No hay información sobre el estado de las dos personas llevadas al hospital.

 
 
 
 
 
 