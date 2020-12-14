CONDADO LANCASTER, PA .- Tres niños pierden la vida esta mañana en un accidente que involucró una carreta tirada por un caballo en el condado Lancaster.

Según la policía estatal, siete niños viajaban en la carreta cuando chocaron con un camión en el municipio de Little Britain.

La policía dice que el caballo y el coche no se detuvieron en una señal de alto.

Agregan que tres niños fueron declarados muertos en la escena. Los otros cuatro niños fueron llevados al Hospital. No se ha revelado información sobre su condición.

La policía dice que el conductor del camión no resultó herido y permaneció en el lugar.