BETHLEHEM, PA .-La policia esta investigando el caso de hombre que, aparentemente, fue golpeado por un vehiculo en Bethlehen. Sucedio sobre las 7 de la noche del dia 7 de febrero entre las calles Pembroke Road y Livingston Street. El herido fue trasladado al hospital con heridas de gravedad. Aun se desconocen las causas del atropello y tampoco se sabe si el presunto autor del atropello podria enfrentar cargos.