CONDADO BERKS, PA .-En el Condado de Berks, la policia dijo que una mujer atacó a un conductor de un autobus escolar en Exeter Township. Al parecer y, segun la policía, la mujer, Roxane Rivera, se encaró verbalmente con el conductor del bus. La compañia de autobuses escolares dijo que subió al autobus ilegalmente, agredió al conductor y salió por la salida de emergencia trasera del autobús. Según las autoridades, había niños en el autobús en ese momento, pero no resultaron heridos. Rivera se enfrenta a asalto agravado y otros cargos.
Una mujer agrede a conductor de autobús escolar
69 News Edición en Español
