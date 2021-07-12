CONDADO BERKS, PA .- Un hombre del condado Berks acusado en conexión con los disturbios del 6 de enero en el Capitolio compareció hoy en un tribunal federal.

Según una denuncia penal, Alan Byerly, de Fleetwood, fue visto en imágenes de cámaras corporales en el edificio del Capitolio, abriéndose paso entre una multitud de personas.

Las autoridades dicen que atacó a varios agentes de policía y agredió a un fotógrafo de noticias.