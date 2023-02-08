EASTON, PA .-Las autoridades se afanaban la noche del 7 de febrero para conseguir apagar un incendio que se declaro en Easton. El incencio comenzo sobre las 8 y media de la noche en el bloque 800 de la calle Berwick. Segun un video grabado por uno de los vecinos, se pueden apreciar las llamas proyectandose hacia fuera de la vivienda. Aun se desconoce si alguien resulto herido y la causa de este incendio. 