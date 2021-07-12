CONDADO MONROE, PA .- Una iglesia y una tienda vecina en el condado Monroe resultaron dañadas, después de que un automóvil chocara contra el edificio.

Sucedió el domingo por la mañana en la Iglesia Cristiana de Redención en Stroudsburg.

Un testigo dice que el auto atravesó el frente de la iglesia y continuó hacia el escenario. Nos confirman que no había fieles en ese momento porque el servicio se estaba llevando a cabo de forma remota. Una tienda de segunda mano, llamada Echo, también sufrió algunos daños.