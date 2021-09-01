HARRISBURG, PA .- La tienda WaWa acepta un acuerdo en una demanda colectiva sometida por violación de la seguridad de los datos de decenas de clientes.

La empresa se comprometió a pagar hasta 9 millones de dólares en efectivo y tarjetas de regalo.

Los piratas informáticos ingresaron al sistema de la compañía y accedieron a cierta información de los clientes entre marzo y diciembre de 2019.

Según el acuerdo, los clientes que realizaron una compra con tarjeta de crédito o débito en WaWa durante este período de tiempo son elegibles para un reembolso de hasta 500 dólares.