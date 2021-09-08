BRIDGEPORT, PA .- El gobernador de Pensilvania, Tom Wolf, visita este miércoles el condado Montgomery para examinar los daños causados ​​por la tormenta Ida.

Wolf estuvo en Bridgeport, comunidad que se vio muy afectada por las inundaciones.

El día después de la tormenta, los rescatistas iban de puerta en puerta en botes para rescatar a las personas de los tejados.

Por ahora hay un centro de recursos disponible para los residentes del área en la calle West Lafayette en Norristown.

Está abierto esta noche hasta las 7 de la noche y mañana de 9 a 5 de la tarde.