EXETER, Pa.- The Exeter Township police department set up a detail Wednesday morning to highlight changes coming to the "Move Over" law. It encompassed both education and enforcement.
"It's very dangerous to work on a highway like this," says Sgt. Sean Fullerton, "422, the turnpike, any state roadway where you have these speeds like this."
So far in 2021 there have been 17 deaths across the country of highway responders, something Fullerton says the "Move Over" law is designed to prevent.
"If a vehicle is coming down the road and there's some type of roadside responder on the side of the road, a tow truck, a police car, a fire engine, you must move over to the adjacent lane," says Fullerton.
Starting April 27, 2021, changes to the law will go into effect, including stricter consequences, like higher fines, and points on your license. The law also states if you can't move over, you must slow down to 20 miles below the speed limit as you pass.
"Several cases, you can't get over," says Fullerton. "It's impossible, there could be a truck next to you, there could be three or four cars next to you."
The detail included a tow truck on the side of the road and signage ahead of it indicating "move over."
"In a controlled environment we can watch it, we can see that violation and we can use the opportunity to educate the public," says Fullerton.
Some people did get citations, others got warnings, but Sgt. Fullerton says the whole goal is to save lives.