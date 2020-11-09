With COVID-19 cases on the rise, there's a Lehigh Valley company that's printing masks for our first responders. That's right--printing.
ProtoCAM uses 3D printers to make masks.
Personal protective equipment was not available at the beginning of COVID, so Ron Belknap, owner and CEO of ProtoCAM, went to work with his team to design a facemask.
They designed a mask that's very flexible and stretches, so it conforms to a face. They also spent a lot of time engineering the space between the slots on the front of the mask so that the mask is very breathable.
It's incredible to think that a 3D printer made all of that except the filer and straps.
Ron says 3D printing is being touted as the next industrial revolution because it's a whole new way to manufacture parts and pieces.
This flashlight is a great example. Normally, it would take multiple production steps to make what you see.
But, with a 3D printer, it takes just one step. You can print the texture and the threads part of the flashlight all at once. When this comes out of the machine, it's ready to go. This save production time and production costs.
There are even more innovative ways to make parts because of 3D printing.
Ron explained that you're going to see parts designed totally different than they are now because 3D printing can remove material you don't need. "So, parts will have holes in them and they may have structures that look really goofy."
Take this "Swiss Cheese motorcycle" for example. While it looks "goofy," structures like this end up being as strong or stronger than a solid body.
"Not only are you making a part less expensive because you're using less material, but you're also making a more robust part," says Ron. "From an engineering standpoint, it's more stable."
NASA is leading the way on how to take advantage of this technology in space.
John Vickers, Principal Technologist at NASA says they started using 3D metal printing to make most of the parts for a liquid rocket engine. And, in his own words, "nothing's more high tech than a liquid rocket engine."
That gives you a feel for the power of this technology.
John says it can take years to build one liquid rocket engine using the old traditional methods. With 3D printing, NASA can cut the costs in half and cut the production time in half.
NASA also wants to use 3D printing to recycle trash in space.
Everything that goes up to the International Space Station or to any destination in space will be in some packaging.
NASA is experimenting with 3D printers that make that trash into something new—something the astronauts need.
NASA has already sent a combination 3D printer and recycler to the International Space Station.
3D printers will be paramount in NASA's manned mission to Mars and moon colonization.
After all, if you need a part on your way to Mars or while you’re on the moon, it makes a lot more sense to make the part than wait a long time for a shipment to come.
John's very proud of the collaboration between NASA, academia, and industry in advancing the limits of 3D printing.