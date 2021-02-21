NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, CHESTER COUNTY -- If winter fun is the goal... score! The Majcher family are major hockey fans. They aren't cutting any corners. Although, it took some wood slabs to make the corners and in turn, make a completely homemade ice rink right in their back yard.
"It's for the boys. It's for the fun," said Bobby Majcher.
"It's really fun and it's fun to have friends over and skate on it," said Jaxton Majcher.
They consider a cold snap a blessing.
"We're happy that it's consistently 32 degrees this week and we're hoping to get the best out of it this weekend," said Alicia Majcher.
Down the street, at the Jones', they've been getting the best out of their own rink for the last four years.
"It has been such a blessing for us to have this. Especially, with hockey, sometimes the ice rinks get closed. These kids have an opportunity to do what they love," said Reagan Jones.
"We've always wanted one. So, we got one the second year we moved in and we've had it ever since," said Braedan Jones.
"It's really great to have one out here since we basically play hockey our entire lives," said Grady Jones.
The pandemic has taught us, sometimes, we've got to make our own fun because tomorrow isn't promised. What is promised is the unmistakable joy we find in the little things... and the icy things.
"Hockey is just one of those things that brings people together," said Reagan Jones.