READING, Pa. - Many company Christmas parties have been canceled this year due to the pandemic.
Berks-based Penske wasn't willing to give up so easily, so instead, it held its party outside of the DoubleTree Hotel in Reading on Thursday.
Employees drove by with their families, and got presents and a meal to take home.
Santa and the Grinch even stopped by.
"It's great, that way we still get to see people and have a chance to spread some joy, even though we don't get to have their traditional luncheon," said Kevin Sutera, with the company.
The managers say they wanted to do something special for their employees for the holiday.
They say their company has been very fortunate as an essential business.