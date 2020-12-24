NORAD tracks Santa Claus as he makes his magical journey around the world to deliver presents. You can go to NORAD's website for an interactive tracking map.
LIVESTREAM
developing
WATCH LIVE: NORAD tracks Santa around the world
Right Now
56°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 79%
- Cloud Coverage:100%
- Wind: 12 mph
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:23:27 AM
- Sunset: 04:40:11 PM
Today
Some morning fog and drizzle; becoming breezy and quite mild with periods of rain, mainly in the afternoon.
Tonight
Rain, heavy at times, along with strong gusty winds; rain and snow melt may lead to flooding.
Tomorrow
Becoming partly sunny, blustery, and colder. Still maybe a flurry or snow shower around.
- 33-year-old Exeter father of two in search of kidney donor
- Home health care agency, Reading give gifts to kids
- 12-year-old boy from Catasauqua gets heart transplant
- Local lawmakers react as Trump criticizes COVID-19 relief package
- Man, 37, found dead in charred-out home in Carbon County
- Meals on Wheels of the Greater Lehigh Valley gets $1.5 million donation
- Shoppers in Berks hit the stores to get last-minute gifts
- Reading Hospital opens tent to handle COVID-19 surge
- Cafe owner continues to persevere amid pandemic
- Police: Tip for sanitation worker stolen in Exeter
Trending Headlines
Get Breaking News, Headlines and Weather delivered directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.