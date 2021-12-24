SALISBURY TWP., Pa. — Christmas Eve has brought a change to the Friday night lineup on 69-WFMZ-TV.
Instead of airing 69 News at 10 and the Berks Edition at 10:30, the station will treat its viewers to a recording of Lancaster Bible College's Christmas concert, "A Messiah Mosaic."
Performed at the college in Manheim Township, Lancaster County, on Dec. 3 and 4, the concert features LBC's vocal, orchestra, and dance ensembles as they present both traditional and modern music.
"A Messiah Mosaic" incorporates a variety of Christmas carols while weaving in movements from George Frideric Handel's "Messiah."
Another programming note: 69-WFMZ-TV will present the "Yule Log," set to Christmas music, from 5 until 11 a.m. Christmas Day.
The tradition continues… 🔥🔥🔥 Watch the 69 WFMZ-TV Christmas Yule Log starting at 5AM on 69 WFMZ-TV. We’ve got plenty of firewood ready to go! #lehighvally #berkscountypa pic.twitter.com/ji2Eb2yBCz— WFMZ-TV 69News (@69News) December 24, 2021